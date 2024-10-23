ADVERTISEMENT

BJP downplays Yogeshwar’s defection saying he has masked his own political future

Published - October 23, 2024 09:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Seeking to downplay BJP party leader and former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar’s defection to the Congress, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok on Wednesday maintained that Mr. Yogeshwar had masked his own political future by the move.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Mr. Ashok claimed that it would not be possible for Mr. Yogeshwar to win the bypolls to Channapatna Assembly seat on the Congress ticket. He argued that Mr. Yogeshwar had lost the seniority that he enjoyed in the BJP by joining the Congress.

Stating that the NDA leaders were trying to get him the ticket in Channapatna, Mr. Ashok said Mr. Yogeshwar had “cheated” the BJP by crossing over. He also alleged that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who was once his political bete noire, would have already scripted Mr. Yogeshwar’s political downfall.

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said Mr. Yogeshwar’s political desertion would not affect the BJP organisation as the party was dependent on thousands of committed party workers. BJP leader C.T. Ravi taunted Mr. Yogeshwar by terming his political style as one focused on personal gains rather than ideological oriented.

