GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP doing politics of cowardice, alleges Dinesh Gundu Rao

Published - August 03, 2024 07:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that by misusing Governors to finish off the Opposition parties in the country, the BJP was doing ‘politics of cowardice’.

Addressing a press conference in Belagavi on Saturday, Mr. Gundu Rao said that a 100-page document had been submitted to the Governor of Karnataka, which required time to study. However, the BJP had ensured that the Governor read it within two hours and issued notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said.

The Minister alleged that BJP had no regard for law and had misused 95% of the investigating agencies. They arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and now they were misusing the Raj Bhavan to arrest Mr. Siddaramaiah, he alleged.

Mr. Gundu Rao said the reason for the initial reluctance of the JD(S) to participate in the ‘padayatra’ was because the MUDA sites had also been allotted to their leaders. However, following a direction from the BJP, JD(S) became a part of the ploy to target Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Gundu Rao said the BJP was trying to weaken Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s influence by hoisting the BJP flag in areas where the JD(S) was strong, thereby systematically trying to destroy the JD(S).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.