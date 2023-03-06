ADVERTISEMENT

BJP does not intend to bring any family or class of people to power: Bhoopendra Yadav

March 06, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister and BJP leader Bhoopendra Yadav on Monday appealed to people to give one more opportunity to the party in Karnataka to govern by remarking that the party’s forthcoming pre-poll manifesto never intended to bring any family or particular class of people to power. “Our manifesto is being prepared with an intention of making the country more stronger at this amruthakaala (platinum jubilee of the country’s Independence),” Mr. Yadav said, while addressing a meeting that had been convened to invite suggestions for the BJP’s manifesto in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US