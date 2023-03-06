BJP does not intend to bring any family or class of people to power: Bhoopendra Yadav

March 06, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - BENGALURU

Union Minister and BJP leader Bhoopendra Yadav on Monday appealed to people to give one more opportunity to the party in Karnataka to govern by remarking that the party’s forthcoming pre-poll manifesto never intended to bring any family or particular class of people to power. “Our manifesto is being prepared with an intention of making the country more stronger at this amruthakaala (platinum jubilee of the country’s Independence),” Mr. Yadav said, while addressing a meeting that had been convened to invite suggestions for the BJP’s manifesto in Bengaluru.