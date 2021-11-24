BJP divests Manju of his responsibilities

MYSURU

24 November 2021 01:42 IST

A day after the Congress announced party ticket for the Legislative Council election from Kodagu Local Authorities’ constituency to his son Mantar Gowda, the BJP chose to divest the former Minister A. Manju of his responsibilities in the party.

President of BJP State disciplinary committee Lingaraj Patil, in a letter to Mr. Manju on Tuesday said he had been divested of his responsibility as the party’s Mandya district in charge and all other responsibilities in the party.

The letter did not make any reference to his son’s candidature from the Congress, but attributed the reason for the party’s action to “suspicion arising over recent developments”.

Mr. Manju, who was earlier with the Congress, had joined the BJP and contested as the party’s candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Hassan.