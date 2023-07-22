BJP district units stage protests against Congress government

July 22, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Responding to the BJP protest against the Congress government in the State, the district units of the party took out protest rallies and demonstrations in the district headquarters of Kalyana Karnataka on Saturday.

In Kalaburagi, the party workers, led by Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Basavaraj Mattimadu, Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi, Manikanth Rathod and other leaders, took out a procession from SVP Chowk to the district administrative complex raising slogans against the State government.

“After Congress assumed power in the State, the prices of essential commodities, such as electricity and milk, have phenomenally risen. The price rise has hit the consumers hard… The State government is also rude in treating the elected representatives. The speaker has suspended 10 BJP MLAs from the Assembly and this is not the way to treat elected representatives,” Mr Telkur, the spokesperson of BJP State unit, said during the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Raddewadagi, Kalaburagi Rural District president of the party, alleged that the government hiked electricity charges three times to mobilise resources for its Gruha Jyothi scheme.

“The State government is suppressing people’s voices by force. It is booking false cases against the BJP activists who questioned the State government’s anti-people moves. We are not afraid of such threats. We will mobilise the people in protest across the State if the Congress government continues its autocratic rule,” Mr. Raddewadagi said.

In Bidar, the party activists gathered at B.R. Ambedkar Circle and raised slogans against the Congress government terming it “anti-Constitution” and “anti-people”. Their main protest was against the suspension of 10 BJP MLAs from the Assembly.

“Congress is playing vendetta politics. All the initiatives taken by the previous BJP government are being rolled back. It is withdrawing the new legislations and amendments to the existing ones enacted by the BJP government. This is not in good spirit,” a leader said.

Party leaders Shivanand Mantalkar, Shailendra Beldale, Babuwali, Eshwar Singh Thakur, Shashidhar Hosalli and others were present.

In Ballari, party activists, led by Gonal Muraharagowda, Somashekhar Reddy, Gurulinganagouda, Guttiganur Virupakshappa and others, staged a demonstration at Royal Circle and raised the slogans against the government.

In Yadgir, the district unit of BJP led by its president Sharanabhupal Reddy staged a protest at Subhashchandra Chowk in the town and condemned the suspension of BJP MLAs from the Assembly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.