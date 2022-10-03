  BJP demoralised by Bharat Jodo Yatra, raking up baseless issues, says Congress  

Congress leader and KPCC communications wing head Priyank Kharge said on Monday that the massive response to Bharat Jodo Yatra being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has ‘demoralised’ the BJP.

Speaking to media persons at Srirangapatna, he said BJP leaders are constantly trying to belittle the yatra besides stating that Mr. Rahul Gandhi cannot be taken seriously. Yet, they spend hours issuing statements about him and the yatra which indicates that they are perturbed over the manner in which the yatra was unfolding.

Mr. Kharge said the yatra has been organised to raise some pertinent questions pertaining to widening economic disparity, growing poverty and rising unemployment and the BJP at both the Centre and the State has no answer or credible defence. ‘’Hence they try to belittle the yatra and the Congress leaders in a desperate bid to deflect the key issues being raised by the yatra’’, according to Mr.Kharge.

Mr. Kharge said it is not the Congress alone but even senior RSS functionaries have questioned the government’s performance and have raised their concern over unemployment and socio-economic disparities.

‘’The BJP leaders are living in a make-belief world based on statistics provided by its IT cell and do not cross-check the veracity of the information. Hence the party leaders are unable to see for themselves the crisis unfolding in the country’’, said Mr. Kharge.

The BJP government in Karnataka has completed three years and it has nothing to claim or show by way social or economic empowerment of the people, he added.