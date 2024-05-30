BJP demands Siddaramaiah’s resignation over ‘embezzlement’ of Valmiki Corporation funds

BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the arrest of Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Tribes B. Nagendra over the alleged embezzlement of funds from Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Thursday, Mr. Narayan said the blame for opening of an unauthorised bank account and the transfer of funds from the corporation rests squarely with the Finance Department, which is headed by Mr. Siddaramaiah, who holds the Finance portfolio.

“How can a bank account be opened without the Finance Department’s approval? How can money be transferred without the knowledge of Finance Department?” he questioned before asking whether the Finance Department’s portal not receiving a link about the transfer of such a huge amount of money.

Hence, Mr. Siddaramaiah should tender his resignation as Chief Minister immediately on moral grounds, he said.

Mr. Ashwath Narayan also took serious exception to the police omitting from the FIR the names of the Corporation officials identified by its late Superintendent Chandrashekar in his suicide note as well as Mr. Nagendra, the Minister in the Congress government under whose purview the corporation comes.

Questioning the Police Department’s commitment to their duty, Mr. Ashwath Narayan said the suicide note names the managing director of the corporation J.J. Padmanabha, and accounts officer Parashuram, besides a bank official. But, the FIR has been booked only against the bank officials, he alleged.

He alleged that the Congress, which captured power in the State by levelling false accusations of “40 per cent corruption”, has indulged in largescale corruption during the last year. After diverting SCSP and STP (Scheduled Castes Sub Allocation and Scheduled Tribe Sub Allocation) funds towards the implementation of the government’s guarantee programmes, the government is now behind the “looting” funds amounting to ₹88 crore funds from the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Welfare Development Corporation, he alleged.

Fielding queries from reporters, Mr. Ashwath Narayan sought a CBI probe into the suicide of the corporation’s accounts superintendent as well sexual harassment case booked against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

He suspected that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the suicide of the corporation’s official, would destroy valuable evidence, and accused the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of inquiring about the sexual harassment case being under the “control” of the State government. While the CID would destroy evidence, the SIT under government control will act in a “vindictive” manner, he alleged.

Not only the person, who made the video, the persons responsible for distributing the video without blurring the images of the victims, should also be punished, he said.