BJP demands Priyank Kharge’s resignation based on lapses in KIADB land allotment

Mattimod and Telkur see preferential treatment in allotment of a civic amenity land of five acres to Siddhartha Vihar Trust belonging to the Kharges

Published - September 01, 2024 07:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimod and the former legislator Rajkumar Patil Telkur addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimod and the former legislator Rajkumar Patil Telkur addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimod and former legislator Rajkumar Patil Telkur have demanded the resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge in view of the allegations of preferential treatment in the allotment of a civic amenity (CA) land of five acres to Siddhartha Vihar Trust, of which the family members of Mr. Kharge are trustees.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Mattimod and Mr. Telkur said that five acres of land was allotted under the Scheduled Castes quota by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) in the hi-tech Defence Aerospace Park in Bengaluru to Siddhartha Vihar Trust in March 2024.

The members of the trust are All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, Minister Priyank Kharge and Kalaburagi MP Radhakrishna Doddamani, among others.

The BJP leaders said that though the KIADB received 72 applications from Dalit organisations, it allocated land to only Siddhartha Vihar Trust that belongs to the Kharge family.

Mr. Telkur said that an injustice has been meted out to the other applicants. He also criticised the Siddaramaiah-led government for hastily approving land for the trust within a month of the application, in alleged violation of the procedures.

Mr. Mattimod said that the district units of the BJP will intensify their agitation, if Mr. Kharge fails to resign from the Cabinet.

