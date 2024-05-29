BJP demands Nagendra’s resignation, leaders visit officer’s residence in Shivamogga

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has demanded the resignation of B. Nagendra, Minister for Tribal Welfare, over the allegations of corruption in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Speaking to press persons at his residence in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr. Yediyurappa said the death of the official attached to the corporation was an unfortunate incident. “He has mentioned the names of the officers responsible for his death. The government should take action against them, and the Minister concerned should resign,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivasa Poojary visited the family of P. Chandrashekharan, the official of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, who ended his life, in Shivamogga on Thursday. He spoke to Chandrashekharan’s wife, Kavitha, and children.

Speaking to press persons, Mr. Poojary said the amount meant for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes had been misused. The official had ended his life, leaving a death-note. The Chief Minister should have dropped B. Nagendra, Minister for Tribal Welfare, before handing over the case to the CID, he said.

He also compared the case with the allegations that resulted in the resignation of K.S. Eshwarappa during the BJP-rule in the state. “Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, should take action against the Minister. Otherwise, it would be improper on his part, as he demanded Eshwarappa’s resignation in a similar case,” he said.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is also Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, also met the family members. He assured the family members that the government would be with them. Speaking to the media, the Minister said that the Chief Minister had instructed him to visit the family. “The government is committed to ensuring justice for the family,” he said.

Meanwhile, leaders of the BJP staged a protest in Shivamogga demanding the resignation of B. Nagendra.

