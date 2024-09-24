The opposition BJP has demanded immediate resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah close on the heels of the Karnataka High Court dismissing his petition challenging the permission granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for prosecution and conducting a probe into the allegations of irregularities in allotment of sites by MUDA to his wife.

“The court has upheld the Governor’s decision to grant permission for prosecution and conducting a probe into the allegations of irregularities involving the Chief Minister’s family. It is now clear that prima facie a case has been made out against the Chief Minister. Mr. Siddaramaiah should uphold the dignity of his post by immediately resigning on moral grounds,” BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra told mediapersons minutes after the pronouncement of the order by the court.

“The Chief Minister should show respect towards the order of the High Court by immediately tendering resignation. If he fails to do so, we will discuss in the party about the future course of action,” he said.

Referring to the campaign taken up by the opposition BJP and JD(S) against alleged irregularities in MUDA and Maharshi ST Development Corporation, Mr. Vijayendra described the verdict of the High Court as the first victory for the opposition.

Mr. Vijayendra accused the CM of trying to escape from the law by constituting a judicial commission to look into alleged irregularities in MUDA, and also evading a debate on the issue in the legislature.

“Even when the Governor gave sanction for prosecution based on private complaints, the CM challenged the order in the Karnataka High Court. After a detailed order, the court has dismissed his petition and upheld the action of the Governor in granting prosecution. Hence, the CM should immediately quit without any further delay,” he said.

“The claim of the CM about providing corruption-free governance had collapsed in the wake of the court’s verdict,” Mr. Vijayendra said and described him as ‘tainted’.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashok too demanded immediate resignation of the CM. He termed the court’s verdict as a crack of the whip against the Congress that had launched an attack at the Governor after he gave permission for prosecution.

BJP MLC C. T. Ravi demanded a public apology from the Congress for attacking the Governor and issuing allegedly intimidating statements against Raj Bhavan.

BJP State co-in-charge Sudhakar Reddy warned that people would not tolerate Mr. Siddaramaiah continuing in his post.

In Shivamogga, BJP Member of Parliament B.Y. Raghavendra demanded that Siddaramaiah should resign as Chief Minister taking moral responsibility and to ensure a fair probe into the alleged scam.

Mr. Raghavendra said the High Court had upheld the Governor’s approval for prosecution against the CM. “The court’s verdict has shown that everybody is equal before the law. Automatically, an FIR will be filed against him. As he is an accused, he should respect the law by keeping himself away from the office of power. Hence, he should resign as CM. I hope he will do that,” he stated.

“During the trial, the matter would be brought up in detail. I pray to the gods that he is blessed with the strength to come out of the allegations with a clean slate. However, as he is an accused now, he should create an environment for a fair probe by resigning,” the Lok Sabha member said.

