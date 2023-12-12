HamberMenu
BJP demands immediate arrest of Jharkhand MP Dheeraj Sahu

December 12, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
BJP members staging a protest in Yadgir on Tuesday.

BJP members staging a protest in Yadgir on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the immediate arrest of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu from whose premises hundreds of crores of rupees have been seized.

Staging a protest at Subhas Chandra Bose Circle here on Tuesday, BJP activists said that Income Tax officials have found over ₹300 crore on Sahu’s premises during a raid.

“The huge quantum of money which was found at the Jharkhand MP’s residence clearly indicates how he has misappropriated public money. Therefore, officials should arrest him and conduct further investigation on how he came to be in possession of such a heavy amount,” district unit president of the BJP Sharanabhupal Reddy has said.

Youth leader Mahesh Mudnal, who addressed the activists, questioned the silence of the former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi over the incident. “Mr Sahu is close to Mr. Gandhi and has good relationship with other Congress leaders too. Therefore, the Congress has to make its stand clear about the money that has been found at Sahu’s residence,” he stressed.

District secretary Venkatareddy Abbetumkur and others were present.

