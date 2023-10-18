ADVERTISEMENT

BJP demands ED probe too into alleged corruption

October 18, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A day after demanding a CBI probe into the episode of seizure of unaccounted money during IT raids in Bengaluru, the Opposition BJP on Wednesday demanded that Enforcement Directorate should also look into the episode of alleged corruption. 

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru on Wednesday, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had ignored the interests of Karnataka in the political tussle between them.

“Mr. Shivakumar is trying to snatch the post of CM from Mr. Siddaramaiah. Similarly, Mr. Siddaramaiah is trying to send Mr. Shivakumar to jail,” he alleged. 

