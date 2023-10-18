HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP demands ED probe too into alleged corruption

October 18, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A day after demanding a CBI probe into the episode of seizure of unaccounted money during IT raids in Bengaluru, the Opposition BJP on Wednesday demanded that Enforcement Directorate should also look into the episode of alleged corruption. 

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru on Wednesday, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had ignored the interests of Karnataka in the political tussle between them.

“Mr. Shivakumar is trying to snatch the post of CM from Mr. Siddaramaiah. Similarly, Mr. Siddaramaiah is trying to send Mr. Shivakumar to jail,” he alleged. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / corruption & bribery / political parties

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.