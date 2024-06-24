ADVERTISEMENT

BJP demands Congress apology for imposing emergency

Published - June 24, 2024 10:08 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leaders at the poster campaign at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The BJP on Monday demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tender an apology to the country on behalf of his party for imposing Emergency.

Participating in a poster campaign organised by the BJP at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to condemn the imposition of Emergency on the occasion of its anniversary, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok demanded that Mr. Gandhi tender the apology at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

“The Congress had imposed Emergency by sidelining the Constitution. They had crushed democracy and jailed political leaders as well as journalists,” alleged Mr. Ashok, who too had been imprisoned during Emergency.

“I was a first PU student then. I was arrested by the Yeshwantpur police for shouting slogans against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. They tortured me and lodged me in the central prison. It is not possible to forget those difficult days,” he said.

BJP leaders C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Muniraju, N. Ravikumar, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and Keshav Prasad participated in the campaign.

