BJP demands Congress apology for imposing emergency

The BJP on Monday demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tender an apology to the country on behalf of his party for imposing Emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participating in a poster campaign organised by the BJP at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to condemn the imposition of Emergency on the occasion of its anniversary, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok demanded that Mr. Gandhi tender the apology at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

“The Congress had imposed Emergency by sidelining the Constitution. They had crushed democracy and jailed political leaders as well as journalists,” alleged Mr. Ashok, who too had been imprisoned during Emergency.

“I was a first PU student then. I was arrested by the Yeshwantpur police for shouting slogans against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. They tortured me and lodged me in the central prison. It is not possible to forget those difficult days,” he said.

BJP leaders C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Muniraju, N. Ravikumar, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and Keshav Prasad participated in the campaign.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.