BJP demands apology from M.B. Patil for using ‘derogatory’ words against Chalavadi Narayaswamy

Former Minister and BJP leader N. Mahesh has urged Minister for Major Industries M.B. Patil to tender a public apology for using “derogatory” words to describe Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, Mr. Mahesh said Mr. Narayanaswamy did not deserve to be mocked with such “derogatory” words for questioning the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB)’s decision to allot 5 acres of land near Kempegowda International Airport Limited at Devanahalli near Bengaluru to a trust belonging to the son of All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Even though several applications had been submitted for allotment of land, how the authorities had resorted to “pick and choose” the application submitted by Mr. Kharge’s son was “questionable”, Mr. Mahesh said and added that Mr. Narayanaswamy, as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, was well within his right to raise questions over the allotment.

“By using such derogatory terms against Mr. Narayanaswamy, Mr. Patil committed psychological atrocity. He should apologise for the same publicly,” Mr. Mahesh said.

The BJP leader pointed out that the founding father of the Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar did not create reserved constituencies in the Assembly and Lok Sabha for Dalits to get elected and enrich themselves. The purpose behind creating reserved constituencies for the Dalits was to ensure that the Dalits, who had been oppressed for centuries, get their due, he said.

Though the KIADB came into being in 1966, there was no reservation in the allotment of land to Dalits till 2009 when former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa brought in a law to reserve land for Dalits during KIADB allotments. Out of the 23,000 acres of land that had been allotted by KIADB till 2009, barely one per cent had been allotted to Dalits, he lamented.

Even after the reservation was implemented, Dalits have got only 7 per cent of the land allotted. “There is still about 16 per cent of backlog in allotment of land to Dalits. Why doesn’t Mr. Kharge raise the issue?” he asked.

He said it was the moral responsibility of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy to question leaders like Mr. Kharge on securing justice to other Dalits.

