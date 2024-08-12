BJP demands ₹50,000 compensation per hectare in Tungabhadra command area

Given the possible loss of crops due to scarcity of water caused by the breaking of a crest gate in the Tungabhadra Reservoir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded that the Congress government announce a compensation of ₹50,000 per hectare in the Tungabhadra command area in the State.

Speaking to media representatives at Munirabad in Koppal district on Monday, chief of BJP’s state unit B.Y. Vijayendra said that the State government must take complete responsibility for the tragedy and compensate farmers who will bear the brunt of the emerging situation.

“A gate of Tungabhadra Reservoir was washed away late on Saturday. The State government must take complete responsibility for the tragedy caused by the improper maintenance of crest gates in the reservoir and compensate farmers,” he said.

“These farmers were hit by drought last year. The State has received good rainfall this year and the reservoir was full triggering hopes among the farming community. However, the State government has failed to retain accumulated water,” he said.

“Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that he will not criticise any officer to escape from his responsibility. Now, he himself must take the responsibility and compensate farmers,” Mr. Vijayendra said.

Lok Sabha member Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok, legislators Hemalatha Naik, Doddanagouda Patil and other BJP leaders were present.

Kannada and Culture Minister and Koppal in-charge Shivaraj Tangadagi, who along with Koppal Lok Sabha member Rajashekhar Hitnal and MLA Raghavendra Hitnal, camped at Tungabhadra Reservoir to monitor the repair work, took exception to BJP leaders politicising the issue.

“It is not good on the part of BJP leaders to misuse the Tungabhadra crest gate damage issue for their political ends. My government’s priority is to fix the problem to safeguard the interests of farmers,” Mr. Tangadagi told mediapersons on Monday.

Reacting sharply to the Opposition leaders who said that poor maintenance of the crest gate led to the tragedy, Mr. Tangadagi said that the BJP leaders must first understand that the maintenance of gates in the Tungabhadra Dam is the responsibility of the Union government.

“Tungabhadra Board functions under the Union government and the BJP is leading the Union government. It is primarily the duty of the Union government to maintain the crest gates. If anything goes wrong, the BJP must take responsibility. Instead of politicising the issue, the BJP leaders must join hands with the State government to set right the problem to safeguard the interests of farmers,” Mr. Tangadagi said.

