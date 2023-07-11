BJP delegation visits house of deceased Yuva Brigade activist in T. Narsipur

July 11, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - MYSURU

Even as the Mysuru district police arrested four more persons, taking the total number of arrests in the murder of Yuva Brigade activist Venugopal Nayak in T. Narispur to six, a delegation of the BJP led by party national general secretary C.T. Ravi visited the house of the deceased on Tuesday and paid condolences to the family.

Mr. Ravi, who was accompanied by former Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, MLA Srivatsa, Mysuru Mayor Shivakumar and others, sought a comprehensive investigation while expressing anxiety over the proximity of the accused to “influential” people.

The BJP delegation, which is also conducting a fact-finding exercise, said the party will accept the police investigations only if they are on the right track. “Else, we will demand a probe by NIA,” he said.

Mr. Ravi regretted that Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister in charge of Mysuru district and representing T. Narsipur constituency, had neither condoled nor condemned the murder taking place in his constituency. Providing financial aid to the victim’s family is secondary, he said.

The deceased had allegedly been hit with a bottle by the accused during a clash between two groups over differences that had arisen during Hanuma Jayanti procession held in T. Narsipur on Saturday. Police said the differences had erupted between over denial of permission for two of the accused persons to take their motorcycles to the temple premises and displaying flex banner of late actor Puneet Rajkumar.

Though the procession concluded late on Saturday, the clash between the two groups took place on Sunday.

