BJP councillor loses HDMC membership for violating party whip

February 11, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Belagavi

A BJP councillor in the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation lost her membership for violating Whip issued to her by the party leadership.

Saraswati Vinayak Dhongadi lost her HDMC membership for violating the whip during the Mayoral polls of 2023.

BJP city district president Sanjay Kapatkar had complained that Ms. Dhongadi had remained absent during the polls, in violation of the party whip.

Regional Commissioner Sanjay Shettannavar, who inquired into the complaint, issued orders disqualifying her, said a release.

