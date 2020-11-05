BJP core committee wants govt. to re-introduce anti-cow slaughter Bill

It also recommends adopting legislation to curb ‘love jihad’

The State core committee of the BJP, the top decision making body of the party, in its meeting here on Thursday resolved to recommend to the government re-introduction of the Bill to ban cow slaughter and adopt a legislation to curb “love jihad”.

It also decided to recommend to its State president the names of four aspirants willing to contest in next month’s Rajya Sabha election.

Briefing presspersons after the meeting, Arvind Limbavali, a vice-president of the party’s State unit, said that the then BJP government led by B.S. Yediyurappa had introduced Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill 2010. After the Congress came to power by winning the elections in 2013 it withdrew the Bill in 2014 that was before the President for assent.

The core committee discussed in detail cow slaughter issues and decided that the old avatar of the Bill should be reviewed by incorporating clauses for strengthening it. It should be reintroduced to make it a law.

Mr. Limbavali said that the committee felt that stringent law is need to prevent conversions through “love jihad”.

Referring to the coming election in the State to the single seat in Rajya Sabha, he said that there are about 10 to 12 aspirants. The committee decided to shortlist four names and recommend the same to the State unit president for further recommending them to the central election committee.

“The State core committee can only make the recommendation. The selection of the candidate will be as per the decision of the central election committee of the party,” he said.