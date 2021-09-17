BJP core committee meeting in Davangere

BENGALURU

17 September 2021 23:51 IST

The BJP’s State core committee as well as State executive committee will be meeting in Davangere on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

BJP national general secretary and State in-charge Arun Singh will participate in these meetings, which will also be attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other senior leaders.

This is the first time that Mr. Bommai is taking part in a meeting of the core committee as he has now been included as a member of the highest decision-making body of the party’s State unit in his capacity as Chief Minister. According to sources, the meetings are expected to focus on preparing the party organisation for the Assembly elections in 2023. This would involve a series of activities such as galvanising the party organisation and preparing the cadre for the zilla and taluk panchayat polls.

Especially in the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah declaring that Mr. Bommai would lead the party in the next Assembly elections, it remains to be seen how he will guide the BJP’s poll preparations.

The party high command, particularly Mr. Singh, has been highlighting the need for the BJP to focus on the areas where it has either lost Assembly polls or is yet to have a strong hold. The meetings in Davangere are expected to dwell upon strengthening the party in such areas.