BJP core committee meet: Disqualified MLAs create disquiet

Clarifying that the BJP would take a decision on party tickets for bypolls in Karnataka only after the Supreme Court verdict on the case of disqualified MLAs, BJP State general secretary Aravind Limbavali has said that it would be foolish to say that they would give party ticket to candidates who were not in the party.

Briefing the media after the party’s core committee meeting in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Limbavali made this statement in an obvious reference to the disqualified MLAs, whom he preferred to call as “MLAs who have resigned” and said the question of giving party ticket to them did not rise at this point.

While admitting that the BJP government had come to power because the MLAs chose to resign, he clarified that the disqualified MLAs had not made any statement on joining BJP.

Asked why they were waiting for the Supreme Court judgment on the disqualification plea to finalise the candidate, Mr. Limbavali said they were waiting to know whether the elections would happen on the dates announced earlier, as the Supreme Court had already postponed the elections once.

Meanwhile, sources said that many party workers and leaders of constituencies in north Karnataka where the bypolls are scheduled to be held seem to be concerned about their prospects in the party in the wake of probable entry of disqualified MLAs.

Their concerns were aired during the meeting chaired by BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel in the presence of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Hubballi on Saturday.

Sources told The Hindu that many of them urged the senior leaders and the president to ensure that party workers were taken into confidence by the candidates (if the disqualified candidates are fielded), against whom they had canvassed in the previous elections.

Conspicuous by absence

While most party leaders, including former Minister Umesh Katti, who of late has spoken against the party, attended the meeting, Minister B. Sriramulu and former MLA Raju Kage were conspicuous by their absence.

Sources said while there were more differences with regard to Athani and Vijayanagara Assembly segments, the general opinion was to reward the ‘disqualified MLAs’ for the ‘sacrifice’ they had made to bring the BJP to power in the State.