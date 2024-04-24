GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP conspiring to replace Constitution with Manusmirthi, says AAP leader

April 24, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
AAP state president Mukhyamantri Chandru campaigned for Congress candidate M. Lakshman in Mysuru on Wednesday.

AAP state president Mukhyamantri Chandru campaigned for Congress candidate M. Lakshman in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Aam Admi Party (AAP) State president Mukhyamantri Chandru said here on Wednesday that the BJP should be voted out of power in the coming elections as it was inimical to democratic forces.

Addressing a press conference Mr. Chandru said that the BJP was out to replace the Constitution with Manusmriti. The INDIA block of which the AAP is a partner, has expressed its support for the Congress and wants the people of Mysuru to vote for M. Lakshman, said Mr.Chandru.

He said BJP candidate Yaduveer was not rooted in Mysuru and lacked the understanding of the problems of the people and hence it would be in the fitness of things to elect Mr. Lakshman who is a commoner. “We have immense respect for the contribution of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar but why should a prince leave the comforts of the palace and toil in the market,” he said about Yadueer.

Describing BJP as representative of “communalism, fascism, and corruption”, Mr. Chandru said this was evident in the electoral bond case and hence should be voted out. Prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and commoners are living a life of misery, he added.

Highlighting what he called failures of the BJP, Mr. Chandru said though the BJP had promised to double the farmers’ income before coming to power in 2014, nothing has been done and the number of farmers committing suicide has increased. He accused the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate of working as handmaidens of the BJP, which, he said, was throttling all democratic and autonomous institutions in the country. AAP leader Malavika Gubbivani, city congress president R. Murthy, and others were present. The AAP leaders also campaigned for Mr. Lakshman and sought votes on his behalf.

