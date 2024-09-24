GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MUDA case: BJP considering legal fight seeking CBI probe

Published - September 24, 2024 09:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of the Karnataka High Court ruling, the Opposition BJP is now examining the option of taking up a legal battle to ensure that the probe is taken up by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) instead of any State agency.

This is in addition to the plans to build pressure on the Chief Minister to quit through a public campaign, sources in the party said. BJP leaders have asked their local units across the State to observe a black flag demonstration on Wednesday demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation.

“The court upholding the sanction granted by the Governor to investigate Mr. Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case is the first level of victory for the campaign taken up by the BJP and the JD(S). The next focus is to ensure that a Central agency like the CBI takes up the probe to ensure neutrality,” source in the BJP said.

For now, the BJP leaders have decided to adopt a wait-and-watch policy to see the legal measures to be initiated by the Chief Minister and how the Congress looks at the court verdict. BJP leaders are likely to hold consultations along with senior leaders of the party as well as their coalition partner JD(S) with the advice from the party high command on the future course of action.

The BJP is also planning to focus on the “mal-administration”, arguing that the administration has taken a beating due to political uncertainty.

