BJP, Congress workers stage protests in Yadgir

Both the Congress and the BJP staged protests at Subhash Chowk in Yadgir on Tuesday blaming one another for the political crisis in the State.
Congress activists blamed the BJP for the political crisis and alleged that it was behind its rebel MLAs.
Marigowda Hulkal, president of the District Congress Committee, and Rajshekhar Patil Vajjal, zilla panchayat president, who led the protest, alleged that the BJP was trying to destabilise the coalition government since its formation by luring its MLAs.
On the other hand, BJP activists, led by MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal, attacked Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for holding on to the post despite being short of majority. The Chief Minister has no moral authority to continue in the post and he should step down immediately, they demanded. The activists formed a human chain at Subhash Chowk.
