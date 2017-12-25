BJP, Congress workers clash over Facebook post

Congress and BJP workers clashed over a Facebook post in Koppa town on Saturday.

Following the clash, D.N. Jeevaraj, MLA for Sringeri, led a protest in front of Koppa Police Station demanding the arrest of the Congress workers.

A BJP worker had allegedly posted a post criticising a Congress leader of Koppa taluk. A group of Congress workers gathered in front of the BJP’s office and entered into a heated argument with the BJP workers. Rakesh, a BJP worker, was allegedly beaten up by the Congress workers and was taken to the government hospital for treatment. Mr. Jeevaraj, who is also district president of the party, staged a protest in front of the police station demanding the arrest of those who assaulted his party workers. The protest continued till late in the night. Koppa Police said both the parties had filed separate complaints. No arrests have been made so far.