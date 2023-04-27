 BJP, Congress workers clash in Siddaramanahundi

April 27, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MYSURU

Workers of the BJP and the Congress clashed at Siddaramanahundi in Varuna constituency where former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is pitted against Housing Minister V. Somanna of the BJP in what is reckoned to be a high-stakes battle.

Workers of the BJP alleged that they were beaten and roughed up by supporters of Mr. Siddaramaiah when they went to campaign at Siddaramanahundi, and were told not to enter the village. Incidentally, Siddaramanahundi is the native village of Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Arguments became bitter and turned physical, and the BJP claimed that one of its workers, Nagesh, was badly injured and had been shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment.

The BJP also accused the Congress of letting loose hired goonda elements in the constituency to prevent their candidate, Mr. Somanna, from campaigning. Expressing concern that the elections could be vitiated and would not be free and fair, the BJP approached the Meghalapura police and filed a complaint, besides seeking security for Mr. Somanna.

The BJP workers have also alleged that relatives of Mr. Siddaramaiah were involved in the attack. Mr. Somanna and Mr. Pratap Simha were campaigning in the village when the incident occurred.

Congress spokesman M. Lakshman, while confirming the developments, said that the violence was triggered by BJP elements and the Congress workers acted in self-defence.

He said BJP supporters should have sought votes and campaigned on development issues but they had launched a personal attack on Mr. Siddaramaiah, which irked his supporters in the village. There was a argument but BJP workers assaulted Congress workers, resulting in the skirmish.

He also alleged that there were nearly 300 anti-social elements and goondas from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and other States creating havoc in the constituency since the last four days and that a complaint had been filed with the District Election Officer.