BJP, Congress vie for post of Deputy Chairman in Legislative Council

December 22, 2022 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - BELAGAVI

BJP’s M.K. Pranesh and Aravind Kumar Arali of the Congress have filed nominations for the election to the post of Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council, scheduled for December 23.

The two candidates submitted their respective nomination papers in the office of Legislative Council Secretary K.R. Mahalakshmi in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on December 22.

Mr. Pranesh was accompanied by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Ministers R. Ashoka, B.A. Basavaraj, Govind Karjol and J.C. Madhuswamy.

Mr. Arali was accompanied by Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad, Congress party’s chief whip in the Legislative Council Prakash Rathod, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Saleem Ahmed, and MLC Dinesh Gooligowda.

The BJP has 39 members in the 75-member Legislative Council. The Congress has 26 members, JD(S) has 8 members, while one is an independent and one seat is vacant.

Congress counting on ‘conscience’ vote

Mr. Hariprasad said the Congress party hoped that the BJP would leave the post of Deputy Chairman to the opposition Congress in keeping with the best practices of parliamentary democracy.

He said the Congress, which facilitated the election of Basavaraj Horatti as Chairman of the Legislative Council unopposed, would not have fielded a candidate if the ruling party had fielded a woman.

Among the reasons for the Congress party to field its candidate is a pending court case against Mr. Pranesh’s election to the Legislative Council. A petition seeking his disqualification over voting rights exercised by nominated members of local bodies is pending in court, he said.

Mr. Saleem Ahmed said the Congress party is hoping that the BJP candidate will withdraw from the fray to facilitate the unopposed election of Mr. Arali. If not, he said, the party will seek ‘conscience’ vote of members of the House in favour of the Congress candidate, who is a Dalit, citing the unopposed election of Mr. Horatti.

The JD(S) said the Congress party had not sought its support for the election.

However, the BJP has sought support from the JD(S). But, JD(S) leader in the Legislative Council Bhoje Gowda said the party is yet to take a decision on the election.

