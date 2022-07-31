BJP, Congress practicing politics of blood: HDK

July 31, 2022 22:08 IST

Former Chief Minister seeks a clear mandate for JD(S) in 2023 Assembly elections

H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader, accused both the BJP and the Congress of practicing ‘politics of blood’ by dividing people along religious and caste lines, stating that they are indulged in divisive politics and instigating violence.

Addressing a massive public rally in Kalaburagi South constituency on Saturday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the aim of both the parties [BJP and Congress] is to capture power and to achieve it and they would resort to all sorts of conspiracies. “But JD(S) does not crave power; our party is concerned about the farmers, poor people, and about fostering brotherhood and maintaining peace in society,” he added.

JD(S) has five flagship schemes, called the ‘Pancha Rathna’ - which are framed projects on education, health, housing, farmer welfare and employment. Our aim is to set up 30-bed hospitals in each gram panchayat to provide quality health care facilities at panchayat level around the clock, farmers must lead a self-reliant life and should not borrow loans; children belonging to the poor section must get quality education from class 1 to 12th free of cost.

Though we have welfare programmes which can bring about the desired change in the life of the impoverished, our party struggles to win 40 to 50 seats in the State. Appealing to the people to give a decisive mandate in 2023 Assembly elections, Mr. Kumaraswamy sought an opportunity from the people to independently run a government for a full term of five years, so as to implement the Pancharatna programmes.

“Give us an opportunity to form a government on our own strength. If I fail to keep the promise on implementing Pancharatna, I will never come to you again, seeking votes for my party,” he added.

Bandeppa Kashempur, MLA Bidar South, and JD(S) youth wing State vice-president Krishna Reddy also spoke.