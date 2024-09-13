BJP, Congress leaders elected to top two posts in Chikkodi TMC

Veena Jagadish Kavatagimath of the BJP was elected president of the Chikkodi Town Municipal Council (TMC) and Irfan Bepari of the Congress was elected vice-president in Chikkodi of Belagavi district on Thursday. Both were elected to the posts uncontested.

Tahsildar and Returning Officer Chidambar Kulkarni announced their elections after only one set of nomination papers each was submitted to the posts during elections.

The post of the municipal president was reserved for General (Woman) and that of the vice-president for Backward Classes A.

Veena Kavatagimath’s husband Jagadish Kavatagimath has been the president of the TMC in the past. He is a member now. Jagadish Kavatagimath is the younger brother of Mahantesh Kavatagimath, former MLC and BJP leader.

Mr. Bepari is a follower of Congress MLA Ganesh Hukkeri.

The TMC with 23 members has 13 elected members who are supported by the BJP and 10 supported by the Congress.

The other two elected representatives eligible to vote are the MLA and MP of the Congress.

The final tally is 13 and 12. The local BJP and Congress leaders came to an understanding and decided to get one person from each party elected, BJP sources said.

“No party issued whip to any members as none of the 23 were elected on any party ticket. They all got elected as independents, even though they belonged to or sought the support of political parties. That is why there is no question of any whip violation or cross-voting or defection,” a Congress leader said.

“Till 2022, the members of the Belagavi City Corporation were elected as independents. Neither the BJP nor the Congress gave ticket to any aspirant till then. A similar practice has been followed in several other urban and rural local bodies,” the leader said.

