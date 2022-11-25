BJP, Congress have turned a blind eye to people’s problems: Kashempur

November 25, 2022 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Former Minister and Deputy Leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) Legislative Party Bandeppa Kashempur has said that both BJP and Congresswere busy blaming each other and had turned a blind eye to the problems of the common people in the State.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, he said that people of the State had now lost faith in both BJP and the Congress and were looking up to the JD(S) to bail them out of their present plight.

Mr. Kashempur alleged that both BJP and the Congress were trying to show their strength through rallies – ‘Jan Sankalpa Yatra’ and the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, while the JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was is touring the State as part of ‘Pancharatna Yatra’ that focused on the welfare programmes that the party would implement on coming to power.

Mr. Kumaraswamy had earlier too kept the party’s poll promise of farm loan waiver of Rs.34,000 crore by announcing the same in the maiden budget of the coalition government in 2018.

The BJP-led government in State had failed to focus on irrigation, education and health sector, he said adding that JD(S) would emerge stronger in the assembly election as people were looking for a change.

Mr. Kumaraswamy would be the Chief Ministerial candidate definitely if the party secured a majority in the next Assembly elections, he said replying to a query.

He said that the first phase of the Pancharatna Yatra would end on December 28 and the second would begin from Bidar from January 3. Subsequently, it would enter Kalaburagi on January 7, he said.

Mr. Kashempur said that former Prime Minister and national president of the party H.D. Deve Gowda would arrive at JD(S) women’s convention in Aland town in Kalaburagi on December 2, and Mr. Kumaraswamy would participate in the party’s convention to be held in Afzalpur town on December 8.