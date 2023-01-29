‘BJP, Congress have copied AAP election manifesto’

January 29, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Slamming the BJP government at the Centre for criticising the schemes of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi in providing free education, free electricity and free water, president of State AAP public relations and campaign committee Mukhyamantri Chandru hit out at the BJP for copying the AAP’s manifesto.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Mr. Chandru said that the national parties [both the BJP and the Congress] have “cut-copy-pasted our party’s [AAP] poll manifesto and again, they criticise our schemes.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that providing free education and distributing free water and electricity could be “very dangerous” for the development of the nation. An atmosphere is being created that giving benefits to people is a crime, but the BJP has waived debt worth ₹10 lakh crore of some industrialists. Why don’t the BJP leaders talk about that, he asked.

He said that people of Karnataka have clearly decided to root out the corrupt BJP government in the State and bring in change. The AAP will contest in as many seats as possible in the Assembly elections and the party is set to intensify its campaigning.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Davangere on February 26 and he will be campaigning in six or seven districts during the Assembly polls, Mr. Chandru added.

Replying to a question, Mr. Chandru said that the AAP will give a tough fight to the BJP, the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) and exuded the confidence of his party making a clean sweep in the State, as it happened in the Punjab Assembly polls last year, where a 35-year-old mobile shop owner contested on AAP ticket and defeated the former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The AAP will fulfil all the promises it has made in the manifesto, he added.

Mr. Chandru termed KKRDB as “Kalla Kadimara Development Board” and said that the BJP leaders in the Kalyana Karnataka region are looting the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board of crores of rupees through double billing and duplication of works. The AAP will soon release substantial evidence against this, he added.