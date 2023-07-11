BJP, Congress exchange barbs over ‘business’ of transfers

July 11, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Opposition BJP and ruling Congress members indulged in a verbal exchange in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday on the issue of posting of a lower rank officer as the Commissioner of the Vijayapura City Corporation.

During the zero hour, BJP senior member Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said that instead of posting an IAS or KAS officer as the commissioner of the Vijayapura City Corporation, the government transferred and posted a lower rank official and alleged involvement of “business” in the transfer and posting of the official by Urban Development of Minister Byrathi Suresh.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Mr. Suresh and other members of the Congress took exception to use of the word “business” (Vyavahara) in transfers and postings of officials.

Mr. Shivakumar lashed out at Mr. Yatnal and recalled the BJP leader’s statement on fixing ₹2,500 crore for the post of the Chief Minister and ₹100 crore for Minister and held him responsible for the BJP’s defeat in the Assembly elections. “I know your history. You should have control of your tongue. I would have dismissed you from the party within 24 hours for your statement,” Mr. Shivakumar said loudly. Mr. Yatnal hit back at Mr. Shivakumar and called him “corrupt.”

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he not seen a Minister speaking in such a fashion. In support of his Cabinet colleague, Mr. Siddaramaiah said use of the word “business” was uncalled for on the part of Mr. Yatnal. “Should we remain silent,” the CM asked.

Immediately, BJP members rushed to the Well of the House and staged a dharna. They shouted slogans against the government and Minister Suresh. Amid the pandemonium, Speaker U.T. Khader adjourned the House for a brief period.

The Speaker called a meeting of the floor leaders to evolve a consensus on the issue. When the House met again, the BJP members withdrew their dharna and the Speaker allowed Mr. Yatnal to raise the issue. He reiterated his demand for posting the IAS officer to the Commissioner’s job. Mr. Suresh said the Department of Municipal Administration rank official has been posted as the Commissioner and he had not set a new precedent.

In the past too, the department level Grade-I and Grade -II officers had been posted to the City Corporations, the Minister said.