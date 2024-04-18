BJP, Cong. candidates file nomination papers in Raichur

April 18, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Yadgir

Incumbent BJP MP Raja Amareshwar Naik and Congress candidate G. Kumar Naik filed their nomination papers at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Raichur on Thursday for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Amareshwar Naik was accompanied by Gangavati MLA G. Janardhan Reddy, the former Minister Venkatrao Nadagouda and MLC Chalawadi Narayanaswamy.

Mr. Kumar Naik was accompanied by Ministers N.S. Boseraju and Sharanabasappa Darshanapur.

Meanwhile, B.V. Naik, a former MP, also filed his nomination papers.

The former Minister Narasimha Naik filed another set of nomination papers in Surpur on BJP ticket in the byelections to the Assembly seat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.