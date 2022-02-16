BJP, Cong. accuse each other of insulting flag

Congress threatens to launch agitation both inside and outside legislature

The ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress accused each other of “insulting national flag.”

The Congress served a deadline of a day to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to file a sedition case against RDPR Minister K. S. Eshwarappa and threated to launch an agitation both inside and outside the legislature if their demand was not met.

On the other hand, accusing the Congress of insulting the national flag by bringing it to the protest staged by it in the well of the Assembly, the Chief Minister alleged that the Congress Government was responsible for the death of people in police firing when efforts were made to hoist national tricolours at the Hubballi Idgah maidan in the 1990s. “We need not learn anything on respecting national flag from the Congress,” he remarked.

Seeking to clarifying about his remarks, Mr. Eshwarappa said he had only responded to a query on related to the possibility of hoisting national flag on Red Fort by saying: “Such a thing may happen in 100, 200 or 500 years…I do not know.” Launching a counter-attack for calling him traitor, he recalled how he had participated in a movement by the BJP then to hoist national flag in Sringar.

The Congress too hit back with KPCC President D. K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah demanding that a sedition case should be filed against Mr. Eshwarappa and that he should be sacked from the ministry. Mr. Shivakumar even accused Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri of being partisan.