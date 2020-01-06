BJP confusing nation on NRC: Raju Algur

Accusing BJP of confusing the nation on the implementation of NRC, District Congress Committee president and former MLA Raju Algur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were making contradictory statements on the NRC.

Addressing presspersons on Monday, he said that while Mr. Modi said that NRC was never discussed at any stage, Mr. Shah not only declared that NRC would be implemented but also explained the chronology of its implementation. “This means that both of them are only creating divide and using double standards. In any case, the Congress will continue to oppose NRC and CAA,” he said.

Stating that NRC had already failed miserably in Assam despite the huge amount of time and money spent, Mr. Algur said it would be a completely futile exercise if the BJP planned to implement it in other states. Claiming that India has over 15 crore homeless people, he wondered how they would show any documents to prove their citizenship.

Trying to dispel the notion that NRC would affect only Muslims, he said that when it would be implemented, every Indian citizen will have to stand in queues to prove their citizenship.

“It will be a huge financial burden on the government and a huge torture for Indians as they will have to collect documents to prove their citizenship despite being in India for generations,” he said. He said even if the government believes that a particular number of illegal migrants are living in India, they could be easily identified and suitable action could be taken against them. “What is the need to trouble 130 crore Indians only to identify some intruders,” he asked.

Mr. Algur said that they wanted to hold a massive rally against CAA and NRC, but since the District Police was refusing permission, they have no choice but to convey their message through media.

“We assure the police that our protest would be completely peaceful and we will organise it any given day by the police,” he said.

Leaders including Abdul Hamid Mushrif, Chandrashekhar Kodagabi, Mohammed Rafiq Tapal, S. M. Patil Ganihar were present.