BJP condemns Siddaramaiah’s remark about Chief Minister

January 06, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - YADGIRl

Siddaramaiah compared Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to a puppy

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party’s District Unit has strongly condemned the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah’s statement comparing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to a puppy and said that the comment showed the culture and mindset of Mr. Siddaramaiah and Congress party.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday, Sharanabhupal Reddy, district president of BJP said that the party would respect a dog which was a very loyal to human beings. The party was also loyal to the society and nation as well. However, it is everybody’s duty to respect each other when working under a democracy. But, the way Mr. Siddaramaiah had made an unacceptable comment about the CM was condemnable, he said.

He said that BJP had a habit of respecting even Opposition leaders or leaders of other political parties. “This is our culture which is taught by our senior leaders . But on the other hand the Congress leaders have stooped to low levels while criticizing the Opposition.

Dr. Reddy said that Mr. Siddaramaiah himself was a liar who had the habit of backstabbing those who helped him. 

