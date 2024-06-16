GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP condemns fuel price hike, will stage a protest in Mysuru on Tuesday

Published - June 16, 2024 07:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Mysuru district Kannada Sena Pade staged a demonstration against a hike in petrol and diesel prices on Sunday.

Members of Mysuru district Kannada Sena Pade staged a demonstration against a hike in petrol and diesel prices on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The BJP in Mysuru has flayed the Siddaramaiah government for effecting a hike in fuel prices and said that a massive protest will be staged in the city on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the BJP city president L. Nagendra said that the people of Karnataka had rejected the Congress in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections and has hence introduced the fuel price hike. To express its opposition and outrage the BJP will lay siege to the office of the Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday, he added.

The Congress has implemented five guarantee schemes and this has depleted the State finances hence the government was now trying to source additional revenue by increasing the price of petrol and diesel, said Mr. Nagendra. The price hike will affect the commoners and also result in an escalation of prices of other commodities and further burden the public, he said.

On the one hand, the government was distributing freebies through the five guarantee schemes. But on the other hand, it was making the people pay by increasing the price of petrol and diesel and hence was duping the public, Mr. Nagendra added.

He said the implementation of the five guarantee schemes had impeded the overall development of State as there was no fund or resources for taking up infrastructure and other works crucial for growth.

Mr. Nagendra also lashed out at the government for what he described as a collapse of law and order in the State. He alleged that there was a rise in the number of murders and extortion while the number of rape cases have also increased under the Congress regime in Karnataka. There was scant fear of the police under the Congress regime and this has emboldened anti-social elements to take law into their hands, Mr. Nagendra added. State BJP vice-president Rajendra was also present.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, members of ‘’Mysuru Zilla Kannada Sena Pade’’ staged a demonstration at a petrol bunk in front of the Regional Transport Office in Mysrru raised slogans against the government, and condemned the price hike.

The activists said the State government had increased the prices of essential commodities in the recent past including milk price and demanded that the hike in petrol and diesel prices should be rolled back.

Dubbing the State government moves as “anti-people”, the activists said that people from the middle and lower-income groups will be badly affected.

