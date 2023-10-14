 BJP condemns demand for commission from sarod maestro

Condemning the alleged demand for a commission from sarod maestro Pandith Rajeev Taranath from the honorarium paid to artistes for performing during Dasara cultural programmes, the BJP has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order a probe in the matter and take appropriate action against the guilty.
BJP spokesperson M.A. Mohan told reporters that the demand for a commission from a musician of international repute like Pandit Rajeev Taranath was a “shameful” act.
Training his guns on the Congress government, Mr. Mohan said the Chief Minister should hold a probe into the matter and apologise to the musician for the insult meted out to him.
