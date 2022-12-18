BJP condemns Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks

  1. EPaper
December 18, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday staged a protest at Gandhi Circle in Yadgir and strongly condemned the personal remarks made by Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP’s district president Sharanabhupal Reddy and Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal, who led the party workers, have expressed anguish against the Pakistan Foreign Minister’s statement and said that his remarks against Mr. Modi are not acceptable. “The remarks made by him (Mr. Bhutto) are highly condemnable. India has now become an important country in world politics under Mr. Modi’s leadership. Per contra, Pakistan has been losing faith for its soft policy towards terrorism. Under such circumstances, Mr. Bhutto’s remarks are unacceptable,” they said.

