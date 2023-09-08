BJP condemns ‘anti-people, anti-farmers’ policies of Congress government, stages protest in Kalaburagi

September 08, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Condemning the Congress-led State government’s “anti-people and anti-farmers” policies, the Kalaburagi district unit of the BJP staged a demonstration in the city on Friday.

Accusing the Siddaramaiah-led government of neglecting farmers, the agitators said that the State government has failed to deliver on its promises to the farming community.

The Siddaramaiah-led government has failed to provide an additional financial assistance of ₹4,000 to farmers, a scheme that was launched by the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa during the BJP rule.

The agitators said that various farmer welfare schemes launched by the previous BJP government to improve the economic conditions of farmers have been withdrawn by the ruling Congress government.

BJP legislators said that development works have taken a backseat, while the administration has collapsed as “anti-people” policies are being adopted by the Congress-led government in the State.

They also demanded that the State government carry out a crop loss survey and extend relief to farmers immediately.