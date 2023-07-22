BJP condemn Congress’ ‘high-handedness’, dubs suspension of MLAs as murder of democracy

July 22, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

Scores of BJP supporters and activists staged a dharna in Mysuru city on Saturday, July 22, decrying the ‘’high-handedness’’ of Congress government in Karnataka, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The BJP accused the Congress of coming to power based on ‘’false promises’’ through guarantee schemes and dubbed the Siddaramaiah government as the ‘’worst in recent years’’.

Mr. M. Shivanna, former MLA who addressed the gathering said the suspension of MLAs for protesting the Assembly was nothing short of murder of democracy and was a black spot.

He said that there were a slew of issues that needed to be discussed in the Budget Session of the Assembly, including the murder of Jain monk in Belagavi, misuse of authority and deployment of IAS officers for political meeting of Opposition parties, recovery of arms and ammunitions in Bengaluru. But the Congress did not allow that and when the BJP MLAs demonstrated against it they were suspended by the Speaker, said Mr. Shivanna.

He accused the Congress of being dictatorial and said the suspension of the MLAs was highly condemnable. Mr. Shivanna said as per the protocol, the Speaker is not supposed to take part in any political meetings and activity but Mr. Khader attended the meeting of the Opposition parties and met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

He also flayed the Siddaramaiah government for ‘’appeasement of minorities’ and pursuing ‘’anti-farmers’’ policy by refusing to make allocation for crediting the farmers’ accounts with ₹4000 under PM Kisan Samman Yojana. Mr. Shivanna also alleged that the Congress had suspended payment of scholarship to children of fishermen, farmers, weavers and taxi drivers.

Though the party came to power promising to implement five guarantee schemes, the Congress has announced new conditions after elections and betrayed the people, according to Mr. Shivanna. ‘’The government has lost popularity within 45 days of coming to power,’’ he added.