BJP concerned over Somanna’s absence at launch of Ratha Yatra in M.M. Hills

March 02, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP is said to be concerned over the absence of its senior leader and Minister V. Somanna at its first Jana Sankalpa Ratha Yatra flagged off by national president J.P. Nadda at M.M. Hills of Chamarajagara district on Wednesday.

Mr. Somanna, who is also in-charge Minister for Chamarajanagar district, did not attend Mr. Nadda’s event on Wednesday.

Speculation is rife in the party that Mr. Somanna is upset over veteran leader K.S. Eshwarappa being made in charge of the rally though it began from the district for which he was in charge Minister. It is being said that Mr. Somanna is seeing this as a strategy by veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa to suppress him.

However, Mr. Somanna has not made any public statement in this regard. Meanwhile, both Mr. Nadda and party State election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan are learnt to have spoken to Mr. Somanna. Sources said that Mr. Somanna has expressed his commitment and loyalty to the BJP and that he would abide by whatever the party asks him to do. At the same time, he is believed to have informed that he was hurt by the alleged efforts to ignore him.

