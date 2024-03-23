ADVERTISEMENT

BJP complains to EC against Priyank Kharge

March 23, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Priyank Kharge

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge for his social media post that referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in an allegedly derogatory manner.

In a post on X, Mr. Kharge questioned the timing of the action taken by the Central agencies against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“The IT/ED raids and arrests of opposition leaders are nothing but BJP’s standard operating procedures to distract the public from real issues,” he had said and then gone on to indirectly refer to Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah in what BJP referred to as derogatory language.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Venkatesh Kumar said the complaint had been referred to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, who is the Bengaluru Urban district election officer.

