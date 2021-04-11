BJP committed to the principle of reform, perform and transform, says Ravi

KALABURAGI

11 April 2021 20:04 IST

‘Election results will decide the fate of an ideologically bankrupt Congress’

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi said that the poll verdict in the States of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam, and Union Territory Puducherry will be an answer to the Congress’ claims and also to those criticising the BJP-led government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Mr. Ravi exuded the confidence in the party retaining power in Assam. The BJP will improve its base in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and will make a big gain in West Bengal, ending the Trinamool Congress rule, he said.

Also expressing the confidence in the party winning the by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly seats in the State, Mr. Ravi recalled the landslide victory of the BJP in the by-elections to Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru and Sira in Tumakuru last year. The trend will repeat in this by-elections too, he added.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, the former Minister said that the Congress has become ideologically bankrupt; it is fighting the Left parties in Kerala but has joined hands with them in Assam and West Bengal. He also criticised the grand old party for striking an alliance with the Muslim League in Kerala, the Indian Secular Front (ISF) in West Bengal and the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam.

If the Congress had had ideology, it would not have been in such a pathetic situation that it aligned with these forces now, Mr. Ravi said and reiterated that the BJP is the only party in India that has been consistently growing on the basis of its ideology. All of its top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began their political journey as common party worker and reached the national level after handling work in booth committees. The BJP-led government was committed to the principle of reform, perform and transform, he said.

Mr. Ravi also attacked Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for scrapping Lokayukta and letting corruption flourish during the Congress regime in the State when he was Chief Minister. Mr. Siddaramaiah formed Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to reduce the power of the Lokayukta and make it weak.

Reacting to KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar’s allegations against BJP leaders, Mr. Ravi described the Congress and its leaders as an empty vessel that makes the loudest noise.

Mr. Ravi refused to answer questions over internal strife in the ruling party [between Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal] which has been brewing for some time. He was also tight-lipped about any decision by the BJP high command or the course of action that may be taken against Mr. Yatnal.