BJP chief whip urges high command to hear their views

Sunil Kumar takes to Twitter to make the demand

The BJP old guards, who maintained a studied silence after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa surprised everyone by remarking that he would quit if the high command does not need him, have now indicated that they are not happy with the recent developments in the party.

BJP chief whip in the Assembly and Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar took to Twitter on Tuesday to say that the statements being issued by party leaders in the last three days to the media are not in the interest of the party.

In an obvious reference to the Yediyurappa camp claiming that 65 MLAs of the party had put their signatures expressing support for their leader, Mr. Kumar said: “These views cannot be the views of all the MLAs and party workers”.

He demanded that the party Central leaders make a separate arrangement to hear their grievances and views.

“As we cannot share our views through the media, the party high command should make arrangements to help us convey our views,” he tweeted.

Claims questioned

Mr. Kumar tagged party national general secretary C.T. Ravi and State president Nalin Kumar Kateel to his tweet. The tweet is being seen in the party circles as publicly questioning the claims of the Yediyurappa camp that most MLAs are with him.

Political secretary M.P. Renukacharya had on Monday claimed that the Chief Minister has the support of about 65 MLAs of the party. He had even said that the Chief Minister’s detractors in the party should stop seeking a leadership change in the wake of majority of the party MLAs supporting Mr. Yediyurappa.