GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP charges Kalaburagi district administration with obstructing Ram Temple celebrations

The Congress-led government is creating hindrances to the public celebrations and it thinks it can suppress people, says Guttedar

January 21, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader Malikayya Guttedar addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

BJP leader Malikayya Guttedar addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Charging the district administration and the police with denying permission for celebrating the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, BJP leader and former Minister Mallikayya Guttedar asked the Congress-led State government not to play politics on Pran Pratishtha at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Mr. Guttedar said that the police in Afzalpur taluk have denied permission to people taking out a procession to celebrate the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Congress-led government is creating hindrances to the public celebrations. The government thinks it can suppress the people. But it should realise that this is not the BJP’s programme. It is a historic event for all devotees of Lord Rama across the country. People cutting across religious barriers want to celebrate the event, he added.

Mr. Guttedar asked why the police and the district administration have denied permission for the celebrations on flimsy grounds. After 500 years, Lord Ram is returning to his birthplace. It is an occasion of celebration as the wait of crores of Indians is finally over, he added.

Later, Mr. Guttedar, BJP Kalaburagi Rural unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi, Member of Legislative Assembly Basavaraj Mattimod, Member of Legislative Council Shashil Namoshi, the former MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor and Rajkumar Patil Telkur met Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum and sought permission for peaceful celebration of the historic event across Kalaburagi district.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.