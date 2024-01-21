BJP charges Kalaburagi district administration with obstructing Ram Temple celebrations

January 21, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Charging the district administration and the police with denying permission for celebrating the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, BJP leader and former Minister Mallikayya Guttedar asked the Congress-led State government not to play politics on Pran Pratishtha at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Mr. Guttedar said that the police in Afzalpur taluk have denied permission to people taking out a procession to celebrate the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Congress-led government is creating hindrances to the public celebrations. The government thinks it can suppress the people. But it should realise that this is not the BJP’s programme. It is a historic event for all devotees of Lord Rama across the country. People cutting across religious barriers want to celebrate the event, he added.

Mr. Guttedar asked why the police and the district administration have denied permission for the celebrations on flimsy grounds. After 500 years, Lord Ram is returning to his birthplace. It is an occasion of celebration as the wait of crores of Indians is finally over, he added.

Later, Mr. Guttedar, BJP Kalaburagi Rural unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi, Member of Legislative Assembly Basavaraj Mattimod, Member of Legislative Council Shashil Namoshi, the former MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor and Rajkumar Patil Telkur met Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum and sought permission for peaceful celebration of the historic event across Kalaburagi district.