‘BJP changed course of development’

HUBBALLI

17 August 2021 03:26 IST

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that after coming to power BJP changed the course of development through corruptionless governance and by launching schemes and programmes that reached those at the bottom of the pyramid.

Launching the ‘Janashirvad Yatre’ in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Chandrasekhar said that the governance of the BJP-led Centre in the last seven years would lead to big change in the next 25 years.

“BJP has put a full stop to the corruption of the six decades of Congress rule, divide and rule policy and exploitation,” he said.

He added that as said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this was the right time for country’s development and already, measures taken by the BJP had made the world to look at India with respect.

Representation

State president of BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that apart from giving good governance, the PM had ensured social justice in all fields. “As per the vision of social justice of B.R. Ambedkar, Prime Minister Modi has given representation to all communities in his Cabinet,” he said.

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said that Hubballi-Dharwad was prominent centre for BJP right from the days of Jan Sangh and had continued to be because of the good governance of the party.

Many programmes

District-in-charge Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa listed out the various development programmes and said the party had changed the course of development in Hubballi-Dharwad and would come to power again in the municipal corporation election.

Making introductory remarks, BJP State General Secretary Mahesh Tenginakai said that the party had come up with programmes understanding the pulse of the people. Some few COVID-19 warriors were honoured.

A delegation of IT professionals appealed to Mr. Chandrashekhar to take steps to attract more IT companies to the region.

Norms flouted

Earlier, the Union Minister visited the Siddharood Mutt and offered prayers. Accompanied by BJP leaders, he distributed foodgrain at a PDS shop in Heggeri and visited a vaccination centre, where the staff aired their grievances.

At all these places, the COVID-19 guidelines went for a toss as people showed least regard for physical distancing and even workers gathered around the Minister for selfies.