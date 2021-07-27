BJP central leadership silent on BSY after his exit

A senior party functionary said the party would formally acknowledge the contribution of Mr. Yediyurappa during the BJP Legislature Party meet on July 27 evening

The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have maintained a stoic silence on veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa after his exit as Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The Prime Minister, who wished Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday on July 27, has remained silent on Mr. Yediyurappa and his exit. None of the other prominent leaders, like Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda and Rajnath Singh, have commented on the issue. The only solace for the outgoing Chief Minister was BJP National President J.P. Nadda’s comments in Goa on July 25 saying Mr. Yediyurappa had done a good job in Karnataka.

“Mr. Yediyurappa is a tall leader of the party, credited with bringing it to power for the first time in a south Indian State. His exit could have been more gracious, with the party leadership acknowledging his contributions to the party,” said one of his close associates.

Though Mr. Yediyurappa thanked the central leadership for providing him an opportunity to be the Chief Minister beyond the 75-year age limit and claimed to be resigning voluntarily, his statements preceding that, that he was waiting for the ‘high command’s message’ on his future and his potshots at the high command during his emotional farewell speech, indicated there was not much love lost between the party high command and the veteran leader.

A senior party functionary said the party would formally acknowledge the contribution of Mr. Yediyurappa in the BJP Legislature Party meet where he would step down and make way for a new leader of the Legislature Party.