BJP central leadership has no faith in its leaders in the State, says Priyank Kharge

January 26, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has said that the BJP’s central leadership has no faith in its party leaders in the State.

Speaking to presspersons after the Republic Day celebrations function here on Friday, Mr. Kharge said that the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who has rejoined the BJP, has said that the reason for his decision to go back home is to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And, this clearly shows that there is no Modi wave in the State, the Minister said.

Mr. Kharge said that the BJP central leadership has no faith in its State leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok and State party president B.Y. Vijayendra. In fact, the BJP high command has doubts over the competence of its party leaders in the State, he added.

Replying to a query about the possibility of Congress leader Laxman Savadi rejoining the BJP and the purpose of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar meeting Mr. Savadi on Thursday, Mr. Kharge said that it was a casual meet and Mr. Shivakumar, who is also president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, can call on party leaders and talk whenever he wants to.

However, Mr. Shettar quitting the Congress to rejoin the BJP will not have any impact on the Congress’ political prospects, as the party is not dependent on any one person, Mr. Kharge said and added that Mr. Shettar should know that he quit the BJP after being denied ticket to contest in the 2023 Assembly elections and now, he has rejoined the BJP to strengthen its roots in the State.

Mr. Kharge declined to answer a query on whether Mr. Savadi will be inducted into the State Cabinet and said that “I am not the Chief Minister nor the KPCC president to ensure whether Mr. Savadi becomes a Minister or not.”

BJP ‘star campaigners’

Attacking the BJP for misusing central investigative agencies, Mr. Kharge said that the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate have become the star campaigners of the BJP. These agencies are misused to harass the Opposition leaders, he said.

The BJP has also got a special washing machine which washes away the sins and corruption charges of the tainted by merely joining hands with the saffron party, Mr. Kharge said.

